Osceola County Property Appraiser Katrina S. Scarborough wins re-election

The November elections are swiftly approaching and News 6 is here to make sure you are fully prepared when the time comes for you to cast your ballot.
One election happening in Osceola County is for the county’s property appraiser.
Before we get to know the candidates, here’s a little bit more about the position, according to property-appraiser.org:
Let’s meet the candidates:
Katrina S. Scarborough (D)
Katrina Scarborough, the incumbent, is a lifelong Osceola County resident. Scarborough was first elected property appraiser in 2008. She has dedicated 32 years of her life to public service and is very well respected in the community. Scarborough has worked and trained in almost every area of the OCPAO office and the field. She also served as the chief of staff for two years prior to being elected as the Osceola County Property Appraiser. Scarborough was re-elected in 2012 and 2016.
Fonseca has called Osceola County home for the past 20 years. Fonseca believes in community over politics and is running to give the community a new option. If elected, Fonseca says he’s ready to get to work. Fonseca is currently a coach for three local youth organizations: Kissimmee All-stars Are Bright, Florida Royals and the City of Saint Cloud. In addition to being a youth coach, Fonseca is also involved in assisting the community by volunteering with organizations like The Special Olympics and The Council on Aging.