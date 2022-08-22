Florida Primary Election 2022: Track election results here

Florida will hold its 2022 primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

You can track all the election results, from Brevard County to Marion County and Polk County to Flagler County, with Orange and Seminole counties sandwiched in between.

Use the dropdown menu to find the race you’re looking for below:

ALL RACES: 2022 FLORIDA PRIMARY ELECTION Find Race Results

Key races — The races in Central Florida that we think voters should be watching closely, including Florida government primaries, big U.S. House races primaries and others.

Statewide races — Results for primary races that matter to all Florida voters, including the race to see who will face Gov. Ron DeSantis, or Attorney General Ashley Moody, in November.

U.S. races — Results for all federal government races in our area, including U.S. House district races, and the race to see who will face Sen. Marco Rubio in November.

State Senate races — Results for primaries for Florida Senate district races across Central Florida, including a universal primary in Orange County.

State House races — Results for primaries for Florida House district races across Central Florida.

Judicial races — Results for races for circuit court judges, representing Orange, Osceola, Brevard and Seminole counties.

School Board races — Results for all nonpartisan school board races in 10 Central Florida counties.

Brevard County — Results for county commission primaries, nonpartisan school board races, county judges and Titusville City Council.

Flagler County — Results for county commission primaries, nonpartisan school board races and Palm Coast City Council.

Lake County — Results for nonpartisan school board races, the North Lake Hospital District, and ballot questions for Howey-in-the-Hills.

Marion County — Results for the district 4 county commission primary, nonpartisan school board races, and county judges.

Orange County — Results for the nonpartisan Orange County mayor and county commission races, nonpartisan school board races, the school millage ballot question, county judges and Apopka City Council.

Osceola County — Results for the district 4 county commission primary, nonpartisan school board races, and Kissimmee City Commission and St. Cloud City Council races.

Polk County — Results for nonpartisan school board races, and county judges.

Seminole County — Results for county commission primaries, nonpartisan school board races, county judges and Sanford mayor and city commission races.

Sumter County — Results for county commission primaries and nonpartisan school board races.

Volusia County — Results for nonpartisan county council primaries, nonpartisan school board races, county judges, city races in DeLand, Deltona, Edgewater, New Smyrna Beach and Ormond Beach, and town races in Pierson and Ponce Inlet.

Find all statewide and Central Florida races in the dropdown menu below: