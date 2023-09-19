How to make sure you are registered to vote in Florida

A Florida voter registration application is shown, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Cities across Florida will open polling places for municipal elections on Nov. 7.

[RELATED: Everything you need to know about elections in Florida]

In Central Florida, cities in four area counties are holding elections. Orlando, Oviedo, Mascotte and Melbourne Beach, in fact, are holding mayoral races. There is also a special primary election for Florida House District 35, which includes voters in parts of Orange and Osceola counties.

So it’s important to make sure you are able to vote in Florida. You have until Oct. 10 to register to vote in those November elections.

What you need to be eligible to vote

You are eligible to vote in Florida if:

Be a citizen of the United States of America

Be a legal resident of Florida

Be a legal resident of the county in which you seek to be registered

Be at least 16 years old to preregister, or at least 18 years old to register and vote

Not be a person who has been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored

Not be a person convicted of a felony without having your right to vote restored

There are no set rules for what makes a legal resident in Florida. The biggest thing is you must have a home in the state. Also, your home address cannot be a post office box.

How to register

There are a few ways to register to vote in Florida.

Online:

Florida has an online voter registration system. Go to Register to Vote Florida.gov. There you can register to vote, update your voter registration, and check to see if you are registered. The site is available in English and in Spanish.

Note, if you do this you must have a Florida driver’s license or Florida identification card that is issued by the state.

In person:

You can also register to vote in person at the following offices:

At the driver’s license office

At a public library

At the Center for Independent Living

At WIC and DCF offices

At any supervisor of elections office

You can also print out a copy of the voter registration application and mail it to your county supervisor of elections office.

In order to register on a paper application, you must have:

A Florida driver’s license or Florida identification card

OR The last four digits of your Social Security number

What’s the deadline to register to vote?

In order to vote in an election, you must get your voter registration application in 29 days before that election – a deadline known as “book closing.”

· November general election: Oct. 10

What if I’m from another state?

If you are from another state, you need to fill out a new voter registration form for Florida. Your registration does not transfer from one state to the next. You need to make sure you are registered by the date above in order to vote in a Florida election.

What if I’m registered and I want to update my registration (in-state change of address, change party affiliation, etc.)?

Say you need to change your address, or you want to change your party affiliation so you can vote in a party primary. If you have a driver’s license, you can do this online at Register to Vote Florida.gov.

You will need a Florida driver’s license or a Florida identification card in order to make those changes, otherwise you will have to download a voter registration application and mail in your changes to your county supervisor of elections office.

All changes to your registration also need to be in by book closing. Those are the dates listed above.

What if I’m registered to vote, but I haven’t voted in a while?

You may be considered an inactive voter. That’s when a voter’s information is not able to be verified, and then an address verification letter is sent to you, but is returned as “undeliverable.”

Florida law requires county supervisors of elections to conduct voter maintenance twice a year. So if you haven’t voted in some time, you may find yourself marked as an inactive voter.

To go from being an inactive voter to an active voter, all you have to do is vote, or contact your county supervisor of elections office.

If you’re curious if your voter registration is active, you can go to Register to Vote Florida.gov, and look up your registration under “Am I Already Registered?”

What if I’ve been removed from voter rolls by accident?

The Florida Division of Elections says voters are removed from the rolls if they are dead, not a U.S. citizen, not listing a valid Florida registration, or has had their voting rights taken away because of a felony conviction or judged to be mentally incapable, or a voter has left the state and Florida election officials have been notified. A voter may also be asked to be removed from the rolls.

If you think you have been removed from the voter rolls by accident, you should contact your county supervisor of elections office immediately and submit a new voter registration application.

I am a convicted felon who has completed my sentence. How do I get my voting rights restored?

In Florida, certain felons who have completed their sentences are permitted to register to vote. Florida law requires that felons complete any prison and parole sentence, plus pay all applicable court fees.

Once this is done, you can register to vote on a new voter registration application.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: