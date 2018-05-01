DIY: Watch royal wedding in style with these easy-to-make fascinators

ORLANDO, Fla. - Whether you’re hopping across the pond to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day or watching right from your living room, you’ll want to watch the royal wedding in these fashionable fascinators.

This do-it-yourself project is simple, cheap and fun to make, and can be modified to make hats for all ages. Before you get started, check out the list of needed materials below. You may already have some of the items lying around at home.

What you’ll need:

Cardboard (pliable like cereal box or soda can box)

Scissors

Pen or marker to trace shapes onto fabric

Solo cup

Hair comb/clip/headband

Hot glue gun, hot glue sticks

Fabric

Fabric ribbon (wire-rimmed holds its form)

Tulle

Decorations of your choosing (fake flowers, pompoms, feathers, etc. work well)

After gathering all necessary materials, watch the tutorial in the video player above to get started on your fascinator, or follow the step-by-step written instructions below to follow along at your old pace.

Using a Sharpie or pen and the larger end of the solo cup, trace a circle onto the fabric of your choice. Use the scissors to cut out your cardboard circle. Create a slit in the cardboard circle by cutting toward the center. Using the hot glue gun, glue the slit together to give the cardboard curve. Cut out a larger circle on a piece of fabric with a 3/4- to 1-inch overlap. This fabric will become the base of your fascinator. Around the perimeter, cut 3/4- to 1-inch tabs, every 3/4 inches around. Cover the cardboard with the fabric going around the perimeter to glue down the tabs. Pull the fabric tight as you are gluing. Pick your adornments to use on the fascinator and use glue to attach them. Once you’re done, take a smaller circle of fabric and glue it to the bottom side (this will help keep any ribbon edges down and create a smoother surface to glue your chosen hairpiece). Glue the hair clip or comb to the backside of the fascinator. Be sure to think about which way you want your fascinator to face before gluing, Make sure the clip isn’t flat so that it grabs your hair when you finally put it on. Allow the clip or comb to dry before trying on your finished fascinator. If you used a headband, simply glue your chosen adornments to the top of the headband and allow it to dry before wearing.

You’re now ready for the big day. Send us pictures of your finished fascinators or leave them in the comments below. We may use them on TV.

For more coverage leading up to the royal wedding, visit ClickOrlando.com/royals.

News 6 is also sending a team to London to keep up with the events and celebrations ahead of the big day.

Watch News 6 from May 15-19 and follow News 6 on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram for live reports from London.

