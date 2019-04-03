Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are officially on Instagram

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have officially joined the digital age by creating their very own joint Instagram account.

“Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.- Harry & Meghan," the couple wrote on their very first post.

This is pretty exciting news since the couple are expecting their first child (who will be seventh in line for the throne) very soon. Can you imagine the number of baby selfies Markle is about to post?

The first post features a crest that is shaped like an "M" and "H" to represent the couple, followed by a series of adorable photos of the couple doing humanitarian work and other important things.

The official account already has hundreds of thousands of followers, including celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen.

