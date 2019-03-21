Odds are new royal baby's name could be Diana if it's a girl

If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex end up having a royal baby girl, you might want to grab the entire box of tissues, because Diana is at the top of the list of potential baby girl names.

Since the royal family traditionally sticks with names that are already in the family, it should come as no surprise that Diana is a top contender, and, of course, it would be a loving tribute from Prince Harry to his beloved late mother.

This wouldn't be the first time Diana's name has been used in the royal family. Princess Charlotte's middle names are Diana and Elizabeth.

The other top two girl names for the royal baby are Victoria and Alice.

While the entire world may be hoping for a baby Diana, there is still a chance that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could have a boy, and the bookers have Albert, Phillip and Arthur as the top three possibilities. Again, these are all names that have appeared in the monarchy before.

Once the little bundle of joy is welcomed into the world, he or she will be seventh in line to the throne.

