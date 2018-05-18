Royal scavenger hunt: What do you want News 6 to see in London?

WINDSOR, England. - As News 6 royal reporters Loren Korn and Brianna Volz journey across the pond to cover the royal wedding festivities, they’re keeping their eyes peeled for some familiar items.
They’re working to find each of the following items and visit the hot spots on their royal bucket list and scavenger hunt:
Tex-mex
Tennessean
Central Floridian
American music
Mickey Mouse
Siberian husky
Fish and chips
Telephone booth
Interact with guardsman
Spot royalty
Let them know what you’d like them to look for by following along here and leaving suggestions in the comments.
Watch and follow their updates to see if they find what you’re looking for.
For more royal wedding coverage, visit ClickOrlando.com/Royals.
