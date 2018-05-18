Royal scavenger hunt: What do you want News 6 to see in London?

WINDSOR, England. - As News 6 royal reporters Loren Korn and Brianna Volz journey across the pond to cover the royal wedding festivities, they’re keeping their eyes peeled for some familiar items.

They’re working to find each of the following items and visit the hot spots on their royal bucket list and scavenger hunt:

Tex-mex

Tennessean

Central Floridian

American music

Mickey Mouse

Siberian husky

Fish and chips

Telephone booth

Interact with guardsman

Spot royalty

