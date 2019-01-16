What title will Harry and Meghan's baby hold?

Just this week, Meghan Markle finally gave us a glimpse into the time frame in which the baby is expected to arrive.

Kensington Palace officially announced the pregnancy for Harry and Meghan -- the Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- in October 2018.

Though the couple announced their baby is due in the spring, Meghan further narrowed down that time frame, saying this week that she is six months pregnant. At that count, the Duchess of Sussex should be delivering come late April or early May.

While we don’t yet (and likely won’t) know the sex of the couple’s baby, what names are on the table, or details about where Meghan will deliver the next royal baby -- we do know where the bundle of joy will fall in the line of royal succession and what the child’s official royal title will be.

Though Harry and Meghan’s child won’t automatically receive a prince or princess title, he or she will be seventh in line to the throne. And the only way the child’s position in line can change is if William and Kate have any more children.

Here’s why Harry and Meghan’s child won’t automatically be a prince or princess:

King George V’s 1917 decree stated that only the oldest son of the Prince of Wales's oldest son was entitled to be styled His Royal Highness and a prince. In the current heir to the throne, we’d be referencing Prince George, William and Kate’s oldest son.

However, you’ve likely heard Charlotte and Louis referred to as princess and prince, respectively. That’s because Queen Elizabeth issued new Letters Patent at the end of 2012 declaring that “all the children of the eldest son of The Prince of Wales should have and enjoy the style, title and attribute of Royal Highness with the titular dignity of Prince or Princess prefixed to their Christian names or with such other titles of honour,” the official statement reads.

While that’s great for William and Kate’s children, that has no effect on Harry and Meghan’s. The ruling the queen gave in 2012 doesn’t apply to the soon-to-be newest royal baby — unless the queen steps in to issue Harry’s child a title.

Instead, if the baby is a boy, he will be known as Earl, and if it’s a girl, she will be known as Lady. Now, if only we could get a hint on what his or her name might be.

