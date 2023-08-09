Watch Solutionaries: School solutions

This article is part of "Solutionaries," our continuing commitment to solutions journalism, highlighting the creative people in communities working to make the world a better place, one solution at a time. Find out what you can do to help at SolutionariesNetwork.com .

“Solutionaries” spotlights creative thinkers and doers within communities dedicated to making positive impacts. The show delves into various pressing issues and innovative solutions in each episode.

In the video player above, see how the team addresses educational challenges to exploring food insecurity and behavioral interventions. “Solutionaries” showcases the stories of individuals and organizations making a difference.

The show highlights various initiatives that are transforming lives. Whether it’s the inspiring journey of a music therapy program for children with developmental differences or implementing restorative practices to address behavioral issues in schools, “Solutionaries” uncovers the remarkable ways people address complex problems with innovative solutions.

Tune in to discover these impactful stories, gain insights into real-world solutions and be inspired by the positive change.

See more school solutions below:

On Solutionaries, we’re highlighting the creative thinkers and doers who are working to make the world a better place.

Solutionaries is a production of the news teams at Graham Media Group stations KPRC-Houston, WDIV-Detroit, KSAT-San Antonio, WKMG-Orlando, WJXT/WCWJ-Jacksonville and WSLS-Roanoke.

We want to hear from you! Send us your ideas and suggestions by visiting SolutionariesNetwork.com and subscribe to Solutionaries on YouTube.