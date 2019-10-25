Thinking of finding a new doctor? You should know these important things first

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by WellMed.

Finding a new primary care physician can seem like a bit of a gamble, can’t it?

Let’s be honest, just like any relationship in our life, we want to have the right dynamics and trust with our doctor.

And there are, undoubtedly, many people out there who don’t want to bother switching because of the hassle they think it will be. But listen when we say it really isn’t.

Did you know your health care records are documented across a platform that many health care providers can access?

So if you’re ready to find yourself a new doctor or one who is better suited for you, here’s what you should know.

First things first — one of the initial things you should do is ask the doctor if they practice value-based care. Spoiler: You want this. This approach, which ranks and pays doctors based on how healthy they keep their patients, has been shown to improve patient care.

It’s also important to meet with the doctor and ask the following questions:

How often do you see patients?

How much time do you spend with them?

How do you communicate and coordinate care with other doctors who treat them?

Do you practice preventative medicine?

You can also learn more about a doctor by working with a licensed Medicare insurance agent and contacting the health plan directly.

WellMed can help you navigate all of the above. Call 888-781-9355 Monday through Friday or visit www.WellMedHealthcare.com/DrRight to learn more.