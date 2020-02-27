Will coronavirus affect Central Florida real estate market?
The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.
Attorney Justin Clark is here with another installment of "You Have Real Estate."
Clark discusses if the coronavirus will affect the real estate market in central Florida, how you can fix your credit and the Brevard County real estate community.