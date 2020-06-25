You can essentially become your home’s own electric company -- here’s how

Central Florida can be warm year-round, but now that we’re officially in the summer months, there’s no reprieve from the heat.

Not only that; with the coronavirus pandemic still keeping a lot of us at home, we’re using more electricity.

If it has pained you to watch your hard-earned money leave your bank account just to head straight for bills, you should know, there’s another, more affordable option.

IQ Power Solar says by going solar, not only can you get a brand new roof, but you will get solar panels, and it will all still likely cost you less than your monthly electricity bill -- plus, that bill will become almost null.

