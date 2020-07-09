5 key questions and answers about the fertilizer ordinance in Seminole County

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The heart of summer means trees, grass, flowers and plants are in full bloom, but with that comes the use of fertilizer to keep those items healthy.

With that in mind, many governments adopt fertilizer ordinances, including Seminole County.

Here are answers to five key questions surrounding the fertilizer ordinance in Seminole County.

Why is a fertilizer ordinance necessary?

Stormwater runoff is a major source of pollution flowing into natural waterbodies. Because of that, fertilizer containing nitrogen and/or phosphorous needs to have specific management guidelines for fertilizer application in order to minimize negative impacts to those natural waterbodies.

What is the restricted season?

Lasting from June 1 to Sept. 30, the restricted season means fertilizer containing nitrogen or phosphorous cannot be applied to turf. Fertilizers containing iron, manganese and other “micronutrients,” also referred to as “summer blends,” can be applied during the restricted season to keep lawns healthy and green.

What is a non-restricted season?

A non-restricted season lasts from Oct. 1 to May 31 and allows fertilizer containing nitrogen to be used, but it must contain 65% or more of slow-release nitrogen.

Can any fertilizer with phosphorus be applied without regulation?

No. Fertilizer containing phosphorus cannot be applied to turf or plants unless a state certified soil or tissue test verifies that there is a phosphorus deficiency. For more information about soil and tissue testing, contact your local UF/IFAS Extension office at 407-665-5560.

What other measures should be known before applying any fertilizer?

Use of deflector shields are required when applying fertilizer with a broadcast or rotary spreader.

No fertilizer may be applied with 15 feet of any pond, lake, stream, canal, wetlands or other waterbody.

Learn more about the county’s fertilizer ordinance at fertilizeflorida.org or by clicking or tapping here.