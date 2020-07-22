How to remember loved ones with celebration of life

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Funeral services have evolved in recent years.

An increasing number of people are choosing to have a celebration of life -- Julie Bucek, of Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Homes and Cemeteries, explains what that means.

“We’re going to celebrate that individual, and honor them and tribute the things that made them who they are,” Bucek said. “We love to find out what their passions are, what their interests are, and we create a celebratory event that is going to express them throughout a room or throughout wherever we decide to hold that event.”

Bucek added that people today are choosing a more celebratory experience than the traditional services we may be used to.

“Statistics show that over 50% of people today are choosing to celebrate their loved one versus a traditional service,” Bucek said. “When we take families on tours of our location and show them what we can do, they are overwhelmed and excited about the opportunity to be able to celebrate that loved one and smile and be happy about the life that they lived.”

