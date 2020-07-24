This company is offering a free service to nurses and doctors

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Nurses and doctors continue to man the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19. And as a way of saying “thank you,” JA Edwards of America wants to do a service for them — and for free.

“One of the biggest inconveniences you can have of owning a home is if you have a leak. To nurses and doctors in Central Florida: If anyone has a leak, we would like to come out and help it for free,” said Jordan Edwards, CEO of JA Edwards of America, which specializes in roofing.

The company will send someone to the house, assess the leak, and if it’s something they can handle, they will make the repair for free.

Learn more in the video above.