Want a chance at a college scholarship? Take the following steps -- and $40,000 could be yours

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Applying to college can be a complicated process, but that doesn’t mean it should feel overwhelming.

Luckily, there’s a program that guides you through all the necessary steps. Genius, right?

Even better, this scholarship program is open to all students -- and it doesn’t even require an essay, application or minimum grade-point average. Instead, it works to reward students’ effort and initiative.

Want to learn more? You’ll just complete some key steps for a chance to earn scholarships.

If you’re in the class of 2021 and you sign up by July 31, you’ll qualify for $500.

The scholarship opportunities total up to $40,000.

So here’s what to do: Earn an entry for five of these six actions (Build, Practice, Strengthen, Complete, and Apply, which are outlined below) to qualify for that chance at $40,000. Then you sit back and wait. The College Board will award 25 “Complete Your Journey” scholarships in February 2021. These winners will be announced in March 2021.

The actions include ...

If you plan on attending college, you’ll likely take these steps regardless. Figuring out what school you’ll attend and completing your testing -- it’s all pretty standard stuff. Why not use the site as your guide, considering the possible perks at stake?

The College Board’s newly launched scholarship program gives away $5 million each year. Here’s a peek at last year’s winners.

The College Board Opportunity Scholarships program is currently open to all class of 2021 students in the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. territories, regardless of citizenship status.

For the class of 2021, U.S. citizens and residents attending Department of Defense Education Activity schools abroad may also participate. Students in the class of 2022 will be eligible in late 2020.

The program is open to students regardless of their family income, although program organizers said at least half of all the scholarships (more than $2 million) will be designated for students whose families earn less than $60,000 per year.