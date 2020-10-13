A whole ‘lotto’ changes are coming for Floridians, and we think you’ll like them

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you ready for some changes?

You’re in luck, because the Florida Lottery has introduced a new version of the state’s flagship draw game, Florida Lotto.

Don’t worry, these changes are good. Players will have bigger prizes and better overall odds of winning this new version of Florida Lotto. Oh, and how could we forget about the new logo?

Here's the new logo. (Provided by the Florida Lotto)

So, what else can you expect to see with the new version of Florida Lotto?

There will be a prize multiplier on every ticket, a new prize level for matching 2-of-6 numbers and a new feature that gives players the chance to win up to $250,000 for just $1 more. That’s a pretty great add-on.

A Florida Lotto ticket has also increased from $1 to $2.

Florida Lotto has been a mainstay since 1988 and has generated more than $8 billion for Florida’s students and schools over the years, and will continue to do so.

So, are you trying to be one of the 1,000 millionaires created thanks to Florida Lottery? Get playing!