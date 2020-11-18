Should pregnant women get a flu shot?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Flu season is here again. You’ve likely seen and heard a lot of encouragement to get your flu shot. Influenza vaccines are now available not only at your doctor’s office, but some workplaces even provide them.

Amid all the talk about the flu, one question I hear every year is from pregnant women, wondering whether they’re supposed to get a flu shot. Some even assume they shouldn’t get the flu shot because they are so used to their doctors and pharmacists telling them not to take certain medications while pregnant. To dispel any myths or misunderstandings about receiving the influenza vaccine while pregnant, read on.

Is the flu shot safe for pregnant women?

When we talk about the safety of medications for pregnant women, we’re actually considering two separate things: safety for the mom and safety for the baby. Many times, medications that women take routinely before or after pregnancy aren’t recommended during pregnancy because we just don’t have enough scientific data to show that the medication is safe for the baby.

The flu vaccine is different.

It has been given to millions of pregnant women over the years. As documented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there is a significant amount of scientific evidence to show that the flu vaccine is safe for both mother and baby.

Is the flu shot recommended for pregnant women?

We know the flu vaccine is safe for both mother and baby. We also know that the flu is not.

Changes in a woman’s immune system, heart and lungs during pregnancy make a pregnant woman especially susceptible to serious illness if she were to get the flu; complications, hospitalization and even death can occur. The flu also can increase the likelihood of pregnancy complications, such as premature labor and delivery.

However, getting a flu shot during any trimester of the pregnancy can protect both mother and baby from serious illness. When an expectant mother gets a flu shot, she passes on antibodies to the baby that can protect her child for six months after birth.

These factors make getting a flu shot during pregnancy even more essential.

Other things to consider

If you are pregnant and planning to get a flu shot, here is what you can expect: