This holiday theme park may be the only way to see snow in Florida

Have you lived in Florida your entire life and never experienced fresh snow on the ground?

This indoor Christmas theme park at Gaylord Palms will have plenty of snow to go around, as well as some festive holiday cheer.

There are the usual holiday activities, like building a gingerbread house or pictures with Mrs. Claus, but Gaylord Palms has some extra surprises, like the Snow Factory, where you can experience pure white snow in the middle of Florida.

After playing in the snow, you can take a ride down one of the six ice slides, too.

When all of that fun is over, you won’t want to miss Gaylord Palm’s newest attraction called I Love Christmas Movies. If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to hang out at the North Pole from the movie “Elf,” this attraction is for you.

You’ll get to step into famous scenes from some of the most iconic Christmas movies, including “A Christmas Story,” “The Polar Express,” “The Year Without Santa Claus” and “Christmas Vacation.”

You won’t have to worry about the cleanliness of the facility, either. All guests and employees must wear masks inside the theme park, and they have more than 300 new cleaning standards to keep every thing germ free.

Just a heads up that that advanced reservations are required, and the capacity has been reduced to help maintain social distancing.