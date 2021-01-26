3 powerful ways to give back in your own community

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

For many, 2020 was a tough year. Although we’re now wrapping up January 2021, times remain challenging for some of our friends and neighbors.

If you’ve been fortunate enough to maintain your job, sustain some kind of normalcy when it comes to your personal and family finances, and weather the storm that has been the COVID-19 pandemic -- that’s excellent. Maybe you’ve even found yourself wondering, “What can I do for others?” That’s even better.

With that idea in mind, we assembled the following ideas.

When you support the organizations listed below, the money largely remains in your community and helps those around you. Stay strong, and remember: Even the smallest of donations can make the biggest difference for those in need.

1. Contribute to a food bank.

There will always be people in the local community who could benefit from donations made to a food bank -- especially during the ongoing pandemic, which has left some without work or who are now trying to make ends meet.

Not sure where to start? Check out this website.

2. See what you can do for a women’s shelter.

Similar to food banks, there always seems to be a need at women’s shelters. Here’s one you could support, or you could try perusing these listings.

And if it’s time instead of money you’d like to give, you can see what kinds of volunteer opportunities exist -- even virtual ones! -- with these types of organizations, as well.

3. Support Marriott International.

By now, we’ve all heard about how COVID-19 has placed unprecedented stress on the United States’ health system.

Hospitals are adapting to new priorities in order to manage the massive scope and impact of the pandemic. The strain on hospitals is well-documented, and this is also true of children’s hospitals urgently responding to the pandemic by treating adult patients, opening drive-thru testing sites, taking extreme measures to ensure their buildings and equipment are kept clean, conducting vital research to prevent the spread of the virus and upgrading technology to move many appointments to a safe, virtual setting.

You might be asking yourself: “What does this have to do with Marriott International?”

We’re getting there!

Did you realize the company’s “Spirit to Serve” program is helping change children’s health?

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals are in a partnership with Marriott International -- and these hospitals are able to do what they do, thanks to donations from corporate partners like Marriott.

Funds are used to conduct research, offer preventative care, and provide health and safety education that builds healthier communities today and after the crisis ends.

Marriott’s “Spirit to Serve” permeates the company culture and motivates associates to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Since 1983, Marriott International has raised more than $130 million through hosting large-scale events and unique fundraising campaigns at individual properties.

“Children are our future,” Children’s Miracle Network said. “When we ensure they can lead healthy, fulfilling lives, we foster the scientists, inventors, artists and leaders of tomorrow. When we positively change the health of even one child, we create a ripple effect felt by our communities for years to come. Thank you, Marriott International, for serving to change the future – for all of us.”