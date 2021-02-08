Everything you can expect at the 77th annual Osceola County Fair

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The Osceola County Fair is back, and it will run from Feb. 12 to Feb. 21 at Osceola Heritage Park.

This marks the 77th year of the fair.

So, what can you expect at the event?

General manager Larry Berry told us the following:

Fireworks on opening night

Some wonderful entertainment

Outdoors acts

COVID-19 precautions: Including some social distancing measures, masks and plenty of handwashing stations. Proper sanitation on the rides will be in effect, as well.

To learn more, watch the video, above, or check out the fair’s website.