Everything you can expect at the 77th annual Osceola County Fair

The Osceola County Fair is back, and it will run from Feb. 12 to Feb. 21 at Osceola Heritage Park.
This marks the 77th year of the fair.
So, what can you expect at the event?
General manager Larry Berry told us the following:
- Fireworks on opening night
- Some wonderful entertainment
- Outdoors acts
- COVID-19 precautions: Including some social distancing measures, masks and plenty of handwashing stations. Proper sanitation on the rides will be in effect, as well.
To learn more, check out the fair's website.