Want to customize your birth experience? Here’s how you can

Few things are more memorable than the birth of a child.

Right now, there are a lot of concerns on the minds of parents and soon-to-be moms amid the coronavirus pandemic: the safety of baby and the safety of themselves, among others.

But there are things a woman who is expecting doesn’t need to worry about while preparing to deliver her new bundle of joy at Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies.

1. You can customize your birth plan, labor and postpartum care. That includes whether you’d like a natural birth or an epidural, who you want by your side, whether you want dimmed lights, music or a mirror. You can also choose upgraded linens, in-room spa treatments and a celebratory dinner for two. Your experience can be customized to fit your needs and vision.

2. Moms can count on evidence-based practices that lead to better breastfeeding outcomes for themselves and their baby. Whether this is your first child or a little sibling, breastfeeding can be challenging. Orlando Health Winnie Palmer offers guidance to help mom and baby succeed.

3. Should your baby need extra support, Orlando Health Winnie Palmer provides the most advanced level of neonatal care. In fact, the Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit has been recognized with Beacon Awards for excellence in bedside care.

4. You will have the best of the best when it comes to the nurses as the hospital has earned Magnet recognition for high-quality nursing care from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

5. You’ll receive the absolute best care throughout the entire process, as the hospital has been recognized for its prenatal through postpartum care for mothers and newborns. Orlando Health Winnie Palmer is the first hospital in Orlando to earn the Perinatal Care Certification.

As a hospital dedicated exclusively to the care of women and babies, Orlando Health Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies is uniquely equipped to deliver a special beginning to a lifetime of memories.

