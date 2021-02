The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Need a lunch or dinner idea that’s easy but satisfying?

In this latest segment of “Getting Results for Dinner,” we’re making a spring wheat berry and tuna salad, using Blue Harbor Fish Co. albacore tuna.

It involves a bed of spring greens, some strawberries and blueberries, wheat berries, chopped walnuts and green onions for crunch.

The tuna and feta cheese pair well together, especially with the dijon dressing.

