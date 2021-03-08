Stuck in a dinner rut? You have to try this California tuna sandwich

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Feeling kind of “meh” when it comes to lunch and dinner ideas lately? We’re about to change all of that.

On this latest episode of “Getting Results For Dinner,” we featured an albacore tuna recipe from Blue Harbor Fish Co.

Watch the video above to learn exactly how you’ll build the California tuna sandwich.

It’s definitely a meal rather than a light snack -- featuring multigrain bread, arugula or watercress, cucumbers, tomatoes and the tuna itself.

You’re going to top it with sprouts, avocado, a drizzle of freshly squeezed lime juice and a few cilantro sprigs.

Is anyone else’s mouth watering right about now?

