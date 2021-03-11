5 things you can do for free with your library card

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Did you realize just how valuable your local library really is?

Libraries offer dozens of resources to their communities, all free of charge.

We’ll start with five things you can do with your library card, through the Orange County Library System.

1. Attend virtual events.

Learn how to cook, sew, knit, start a garden -- you name it! -- all from the comfort of your own home.

2. Stream TV series and movies.

Who says you need Netflix or Amazon Prime?

Binge-watch quality movies and TV series through streaming services such as Kanopy and Hoopla Digital, without paying for costly subscriptions.

3. Learn tech/career skills.

The technology classes, taught by professionals, at the Orange County Library System, can help you level up your resume or teach you the basics of software and smart devices, if you need help.

Ad

You can also gain access to Lynda.com from LinkedIn. Have you heard of this? With Lynda, library cardholders can take self-directed online courses to learn business, creative and technology skills to achieve personal and professional goals.

4. Borrow e-books and audiobooks.

With the Libby app, you don’t have to pay for credits or a monthly subscription.

Instead, download popular e-books and audiobooks for your morning commute, an afternoon in the yard or while getting through chores -- whenever you want!

5. Get materials delivered to your home.

Orange County residents can have items delivered to their door for free with the library’s home delivery service.

Simply visit their catalog, click the “request” button, and your materials will arrive in 7-10 business days, if the items are currently available.

Ad

Make sure your library card is in good standing. Renew or sign up by clicking or tapping here.

Keep in mind, you don’t have to go to a physical library location to get a card. You can register for one on this website and the library will mail it to your home. In the interim, Circulation staff will email you with your library card number, so you can start using the digital resources right away, until the physical card arrives.

A library card also provides free access to arts, cultural and entertainment venues through the Local Wanderer program. Currently, cardholders can get free admission to the Orlando Museum of Art, the Mennello Museum of American Art, the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens and Orange County Regional History Center.