5 things to know about the fertilizer ordinance in Seminole County

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Its spring! Time to spruce up our yards.

Did you put that right plant in the right place? Is your lawn company or you, fertilizing responsibly? Are you following the Fertilizer Ordinance requirements in your county or city?

Seminole County enacted in 2017 a Fertilizer Ordinance to minimize excess fertilizer runoff and protect the County’s natural water resources.

Here are five things to know about the ordinance.

Fertilizer containing nitrogen that is used during the non-restricted season (Oct. 1 to May 31) must contain 65% or more slow-release nitrogen. The months of April and October are the perfect time to apply.

Fertilizer containing nitrogen or phosphorous can’t be applied to turf during the restricted season, from June 1 to Sept. 30. Fertilizers containing iron, manganese and other micronutrients, also referred to as “summer blends,” can be applied during the summer restricted season to keep lawns healthy and green.

Fertilizer containing phosphorus cannot be applied to turf or plants unless a state-certified soil or tissue test verifies that there is a phosphorus deficiency. For more information about soil and tissue testing, contact your local UF/IFAS Extension office at 407-665-5560. Click or tap here for more information on Soil & Tissue Testing requirements.

The use of deflector shields is required when applying fertilizer with a broadcast or rotary spreader.

No fertilizer may be applied within 15 feet of any pond, lake, stream, canal or other waterbody, including wetlands.

For more information on any of the above or to learn more, click or tap here.