Housing market remains hot: It’s still a good time to buy or sell, experts say

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

With the recent news that the eviction moratorium has been extended, what does it mean for tenants and landlords?

What about commercial tenants?

Those were just some of the questions the experts were chatting about on this latest episode of “You Have Real Estate” with Attorney Justin Clark.

It remains a strong seller’s market. Interest rates are staying low for now, and many sellers are finding themselves in a multiple-offer situation.

It’s still a great time to sell and buy, the experts agreed.

For more, watch the video, above.