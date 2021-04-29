Beauty hacks: 5 ways to keep skin looking younger amid summer heat, sun

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Spring is in full swing, and summer is right around the corner.

It’s that time of year to look your best and feel confident.

Here are five beauty hacks that can help you look and feel younger this summer:

1. Drink water

Try to drink at least eight 8-ounce glasses of water daily. Drinking a healthy amount of water can reduce acne and improve skin hydration.

2. Drink green tea

If you aren’t in the mood to drink water, unsweetened tea can treat acne, moisturizes skin and reduce skin irritation.

3. Eat vegetables