Beauty hacks: 5 ways to keep skin looking younger amid summer heat, sun

Spring is in full swing, and summer is right around the corner.
It’s that time of year to look your best and feel confident.
Here are five beauty hacks that can help you look and feel younger this summer:
1. Drink water
Try to drink at least eight 8-ounce glasses of water daily. Drinking a healthy amount of water can reduce acne and improve skin hydration.
2. Drink green tea
If you aren’t in the mood to drink water, unsweetened tea can treat acne, moisturizes skin and reduce skin irritation.
3. Eat vegetables