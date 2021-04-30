‘Be Fast’ stroke slogan includes more symptoms than you might realize

Would you know the symptoms of a stroke?

Nearly 2 million brain cells die every minute that passes after having a stroke. Caused by decreased blood flow to the brain, a stroke can lead to serious consequences or even death without a quick response.

Given that this common brain injury affects almost 800,000 Americans each year, it’s important we all learn the stroke symptoms to look for.

What does B.E. F.A.S.T. stand for?

For many years, the stroke awareness slogan was simply F.A.S.T. Over the past three years, more evidence has shown that expanding the slogan’s symptoms to B.E. F.A.S.T. can identify even more patients who have suffered a stroke. Updating the slogan to include two important new symptoms of stroke can help protect you and your loved ones.

Here’s what each letter stands for:

B — Balance (loss of coordination, trouble walking, stumbling, falling, feeling dizzy)

E — Eyes (vision loss, double vision, blurry vision)

F — Face (drooping, the face appears uneven, one side of the face is weak or numb)