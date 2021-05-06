Last-minute Mother’s Day gifts that will score big

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It never fails -- there are always a handful of us who wait until just days before a big event to prepare, and Mother’s Day is no different.

It’s no wonder, because we all lead such busy lives. But before you panic, know that you still have time to find the perfect gift for mom -- ones that will allow her to relax or be active. Here are just a few:

New sneakers . Does your mother like to go for walks, or does she enjoy being active in general? New tennis shoes are always a great gift for that mom.

Tents and coolers . If your mom is the one who likes being outdoors and exploring, these are perfect for a camping trip, or even a day trip to a nearby park or river.

Patio furniture. It’s the perfect time of year to relax on the patio. And it feels like one of those items moms so rarely buy for themselves.

If you’re still searching for something that will really hit the nail on the head, Academy Sports and Outdoors has apparel, equipment for the active mom, fishing gear and so much more.

Watch the video above to find out what kind of items and great deals Academy has this week for mom.