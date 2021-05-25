Best of Central Florida: These 3 picks for the top staycation will have you packing your bags in no time

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you’re not quite ready to go on a big vacation, perhaps you could consider a “staycation.”

After all, the Orlando area is known for having some of the best hotels, resorts and parks around.

On this latest segment of “The Best of Central Florida,” the hosts broke down three of the top staycations you can find -- all right here in the local area.

Ready to dive in?

1. The Rosen Plaza Hotel

This hotel, which is steeped in history, is offering a fun package right now, with meals and drinks even included. It’s known for its brunch: Did somebody say chicken and waffles? Or how about a brunchtime Bloody Mary?

Rosen Plaza gets a lot of love for its beautiful guest rooms, great amenities, restaurant, pool and prime location right on International Drive. It sits right across the street from an entertainment complex. It’s all about affordable luxury.

Ad

Have you visited?

2. Grandview Bed & Breakfast in Mount Dora

At Grandview, you’ll oak-lined trees and a small-town vibe that says “let’s relax.” It’s accessible within about 30 minutes of Orlando, and the innkeepers said you’ll love what they have to offer.

The goal is for you to sit back and chill, at this full-service bed-and-breakfast that will start to feel like your home away from home in no time at all.

It’s actually a historic home that was built in 1906. It was converted into a B&B, and the owners aim to make you feel like family.

Want to explore Mount Dora with your pet? You just might be able to. The area is extremely dog-friendly. Watch the video above to learn more.

3. Margaritaville Resort Orlando

Ad

Ever wanted to experience a cruise ship, without leaving the port?

Now you can.

That’s the exact vibe at Margaritaville, which offers great pools, live entertainment, a water park, activities for the kids, a spa and more.

People in the state got to experience Margaritaville a bit more than usual, due to COVID-19 travel restrictions over the past year, which the resort loved. Locals and travelers alike can enjoy the resort all the same.

One of the best parts? Once you park, you won’t have to leave. They can shuttle you around, or you can stay put.

Have you visited any of the above?