Best of Central Florida: 3 brunch spots you must try

To whoever decided it’s OK to eat breakfast and drink at the same time: We applaud you.

It doesn’t really matter what day of the week it is, or if it’s a special occasion, brunch is always a welcomed event.

Some cities aren’t a big deal when it comes to brunch, while others are a must-see attraction. Orlando is definitely a brunch city.

We’ve narrowed down three amazing brunch spots in Central Florida.

It was a difficult job, but somebody had to do it. So without further ado, here are three you must try.

This open and modern restaurant prides itself on its Spanish flare.

Brunch is offered every Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and happy hour starts immediately after that.

Drink specials:

Bottomless mimosas and sangrias, in a glass or pitcher, plus other craft cocktails.

Food:

Order from a vast menu, which includes an assortment of paellas, which are all made to order.

If something a little more fresh sounds good to you, you’ll love the melon salad, with watermelon, tomatoes, goat cheese and more.

This restaurant is right on the lake, so you’ll have some amazing views while you’re enjoying brunch.

Brunch is offered Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drink specials:

Bottomless mimosas and bloody Marys (excluding Friday), plus other cocktails.

Food:

The restaurant offers a great selection from its new menu. A few featured items include crab cake Benedict, lobster mac ‘n cheese, Grand Mariner French toast, along with your normal egg dishes. You’ll also have a large selection of fresh seafood.

If you stick around Friday or Saturday night, you’ll enjoy dinner and live music.

Did we mention the restaurant has an art gallery, as well? And all of it is for sale, from local artists.

This restaurant serves fresh, locally-sourced cuisine with craft beer and craft cocktails.

Brunch is offered starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

Drinks:

Enjoy bottomless mimosas and bloody Marys, or both. You can start with one and move onto the other, if that pleases you.

Food:

Help yourself to bottomless brunch on Sunday. Yes, that means you can order as much as you want and as often as you’d like. And there are more than 20 items to choose from, some of which include an ahi tuna wonton dish, Tiramisu French toast and lobster mac ‘n cheese.

If you aren’t stuff to the gills, the restaurant offers a bottomless program for dinner, too.

Will you be checking out any of these brunch spots? We’re excited for you!

