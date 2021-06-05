Best of Central Florida: These are the top 3 spas, spots to unwind

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Do you enjoy trips to the spa and taking advantage of massage services?

In this week’s “Best of Central Florida” awards, host Justin Clark spoke with the owners or managers at three of the top spots, to see what their businesses are all about.

Here they are:

Critic’s Choice Award goes to ...

Be Well Holistic Massage Wellness Center, in Ocala.

This is a center that offers powerful massage sequences, many modalities (like prenatal, Swedish sports massage and cupping), and even has acupuncture.

They’re in the process of expanding, and will be adding chiropractic services as well as a yoga studio.

People’s Choice Award goes to ...

MATAGO Massage, which is the first on-demand app that lets you pick your massage therapist based on his or her ratings, experience or areas of expertise.

You can even pick your price.

The masseuse comes to your home or into your space, so it’s natural that you’d want to know who you’re selecting. The app makes it easy, founder Chris Merrell told Clark.

Justin’s Choice Award goes to ...

J Sterling’s Wellness Spa in Orlando, a hotspot that also has facials, waxing and more.

These owners say they have the best, most affordable prices -- and no contracts.

There are five locations.

Couples massage is one of their most popular services, and it’s not just romantic couples who come in. You could consider booking something as a mother-daughter pair, friends or whatever you’d like.

To learn more about each place and what makes it stand out, watch the video, above.