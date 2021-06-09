Hoping to save money and energy this summer? These tips should help

Hot weather often goes hand in hand with higher energy bills. But it doesn’t have to be that way.
OUC wants to help you save money, for when the heat is ON this season.
Here’s the thing: When temperatures rise, your air conditioning runs twice as long as it does in the cooler months, to keep your house at the same temperature. This can result in a higher-than-normal bill.
Here are some tips from OUC, to help you save money and energy this summer -- while still keeping cool, of course.
1. Set your thermostat to 78 degrees.
2. Keep the sun out.
3. Flip the switch on your ceiling fans.
4. Give your AC a helping hand.
5. Save with rebates. Learn more here.
6. Make the smart switch.
7. Try this program. Learn more here.
8. Schedule an audit.
Check out OUC’s Free Home Energy and Water Audit. It’s a cool chance to find out how efficient your home’s energy use is, and see where you can make improvements to lower your bills.
Call 407-423-9018 to speak with customer service representative and schedule a free residential energy and/or water modified audit. Click or tap here if you’d rather fill out the inquiry form online.
OUC says they’re here to help. They can support you with personalized solutions to meet your needs. Learn more.