Getting a massage shouldn’t be expensive or pressure-filled, these owners say

Best of Central Florida: This wellness spa aims to please

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

When you think of going to a spa or getting a massage, does the idea go hand in hand with a big bill -- or even pressure to schedule regular appointments?

That shouldn’t be the case, the owners at J Sterling’s Wellness Spa in Orlando say.

The hotspot also offers facials, waxing and more.

Massage should be affordable, so J Sterling’s tries to keep it that way. The owners say they have the best, most affordable prices -- and no contracts.

There are five locations.

If you’ve ever considered something like a couples massage, don’t feel like you need to have a romantic partner to give it a shot.

Couples massage is one of their most popular services, the J Sterling’s owners said, and it’s not just husbands and wives. You could consider booking something as a mother-daughter pair, friends, or whatever you’d like.

