This plastic surgeon explains which implant has become increasingly popular

When you think about plastic surgery, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? Breast augmentation, or a nose job, perhaps?

Dr. John Choi, with Advanced Aesthetics Plastic Surgery, joined the Best of Central Florida, where he showed different types of implants that people are receiving right now.

Some of those implants include breast, butt, pec, biceps, calf and chin, to name a few.

“When we look at the trends in plastic surgery -- once Zoom, COVID, video conferencing -- more people are noticing their profile,” Choi said. “So the chin implant, for the last five years, has quite exponentially gone up.”

When asked what his first response is when a new patient goes to him inquiring about plastic surgery, he said it’s a bit of a balance.

“Being human, plastic surgery is business, but it’s also medicine. Business: I want you to do everything under the sun. From a medical standpoint, it is ‘first do no harm,’ so it’s trying to balance what is best for the patient,” he said. “We have to recognize why the patient is there, and ultimately it’s to obtain their happiness in their view.”

Choi also discussed the difference between different materials inside implants.

