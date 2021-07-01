Best of Central Florida: These are the golf courses you can’t skip

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The Orlando area has some of the best golf courses in the world, does it not?

That’s what Justin Clark, co-host of “Best of Central Florida” says -- and he took a look at some of the top courses that are local, affordable and historical.

Without further ado, here are the winners of this week’s show.

Critics’ Choice: Dubsdread Golf Course, in Orlando

This is a course that welcomes everyone, regardless of age or skill level.

The city of Orlando has supported its “golf for anyone” initiative, which has been incredible.

This hotspot aims to get people comfortable with the sport, keep them happy and entertained, and eventually, help them gain confidence, which will only benefit that golf technique over time.

The experts at Dubsdread said it’s all about starting with the core fundamentals, trusting the process, and believing that good things will happen.

People’s Choice: Mayfair Country Club, in Sanford

This course was built in 1922, making it one of the oldest in Florida.

Watch the video above and General Manager Pete Sands will tell you about some of the history at Mayfair.

This course too is “here for anyone and everyone,” Sands said.

It offers such quality, but it’s still a city course, making it affordable.

Even better -- juniors golf for free.

Justin’s Choice: Heathrow Country Club, in Heathrow

Heathrow is very playable for people of all handicaps, although you might want to bring some extra balls, because there’s a lot of water on this course!

It’s actually two courses in one at the private club, so the options are almost endless.

Speaking of options, there’s more than just golf at this resort-style country club: It has a gorgeous pool, athletic center, restaurant and tennis, to name just a few added perks.

They draw lots of young families at Heathrow.

Now we’ll ask you: Where’s your favorite place to play nine or 18?