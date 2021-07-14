What’s the most beneficial SPF in sunscreen? How long is too long in the sun? Dermatologists weigh in on “Best of Central Florida”

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

In Central Florida, we tend to be some of the lucky few who have beach weather nearly year-round, but with the extra time off from work or school during the summer, there are plenty more opportunities to soak up the sun.

It’s the perfect time to remind ourselves how important it is to get skin cancer screenings.

“In Florida, we do a lot of activities, (so) we’re exposed to a lot more sun,” said Dr. Savina Aneja, with Advanced Dermatology in Winter Park.

She said all adults should have their skin checked, but also young people who are high risk.

“If you have a family history of melanoma, a personal history of skin cancer, if you’ve had tanning bed use, blistering sunburns in childhood -- we definitely want to see you in sooner so we can take a look at your skin closely,” Aneja said.

Whether outdoor activities are part of work or leisure, we’re all exposed to the sun at some point, so how much is too much?

Ad

“We usually recommend avoiding sun as much as possible, especially during the midday,” said Dr. Johnny Gurgen. “If you have to be out there, (use) a sunscreen, preferably with physical sun blockers.”

He said 30 SPF is the one with which you’ll get the most benefit for the money you spend.

“When you start going up higher -- to 80 or 90 (SPF) -- you start paying a lot more, and the benefit is minimal after that,” Gurgen said. “What’s most important is to stay with the physical sun blockers, which, when you look at the active ingredients, you want to look for zinc or titanium.

Gurgen, Savina and Dr. Christine Moorhead joined “Best of Central Florida” to discuss skin conditions, surgeries for skin cancers, tanning beds and more.

Watch the video above to hear more.