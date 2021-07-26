Here’s how OUC is preparing for any hurricanes that could strike this season

Hurricane season is in full swing now, and while it’s been fairly calm so far, last year was a different story.
While Central Florida was spared in the 2020 hurricane season, OUC was fully prepared to respond to any emergencies in a quick and safe way.
In fact, Tim Trudell, with OUC, said the company is prepared year-round to respond quickly and safely.
“It is a role that we take very serious as a public utility,” he said. “We want to make sure that we’re out there helping our customers through the storm, preparing all of the time.”
Recently, OUC went through an all-day hurricane response drill.
“Every hurricane season has got to be taken seriously,” Trudell said. “We live in this beautiful place, with essentially fantastic year-round temperatures -- we’re very fortunate. The flip side of that is, we’re caught between an ocean and a gulf, and potentially a lot of hurricane activity.”
Trudell said while OUC is preparing year-round for disaster, it is imperative that people take the time to consider what they might need to do if a hurricane does happen.
Watch the video above to learn more about how OUC is preparing, and how you can be best prepared, too.