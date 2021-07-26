Here’s how OUC is preparing for any hurricanes that could strike this season

Here's how OUC has prepared for any hurricanes that could strike this season

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Hurricane season is in full swing now, and while it’s been fairly calm so far, last year was a different story.

While Central Florida was spared in the 2020 hurricane season, OUC was fully prepared to respond to any emergencies in a quick and safe way.

In fact, Tim Trudell, with OUC, said the company is prepared year-round to respond quickly and safely.

“It is a role that we take very serious as a public utility,” he said. “We want to make sure that we’re out there helping our customers through the storm, preparing all of the time.”

Recently, OUC went through an all-day hurricane response drill.

“Every hurricane season has got to be taken seriously,” Trudell said. “We live in this beautiful place, with essentially fantastic year-round temperatures -- we’re very fortunate. The flip side of that is, we’re caught between an ocean and a gulf, and potentially a lot of hurricane activity.”

Trudell said while OUC is preparing year-round for disaster, it is imperative that people take the time to consider what they might need to do if a hurricane does happen.

Watch the video above to learn more about how OUC is preparing, and how you can be best prepared, too.