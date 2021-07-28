Best of Central Florida: With plenty of TVs and delicious dining, this sports bar and restaurant is booming

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If there is one genre of business that is starting to experience a comeback over the last few months, it’s sports restaurants and bars.

As dine-in restrictions ensued when the COVID-19 pandemic set in, there were also sports postponed and canceled, and it was a grim time for the industry.

In the last few months, however, it’s been a better picture for restaurants.

With dine-in restrictions loosened and sports leagues back in full swing, people have flocked to sports restaurants and bars to once again watch their favorite teams, enjoy a night out of dining, or both.

One place that’s thriving is Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, which has expanded rapidly in the past year, despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

The restaurant is about to open its 58th location in Kissimmee, with restaurants scheduled to open up in the near future in Orlando, Miami, Tallahassee, Wesley Chapel and Viera.

“It’s growing crazy right now,” said Joe Foranoce, director of operations.

Justin Clark and Makaila Nichols, co-hosts of “Best of Central Florida,” talked to Foranoce and regional franchise coach Adam Cole about the products the restaurant offers, how many TVs will be at its Kissimmee location (hint: it’s a LOT), and how their employees are the key to their success.

“It’s about the culture and making them happy -- just moving them forward,” Foranoce said about the employees. “It’s a lifestyle, not just a job for us.”

Learn more about the popular restaurant by watching the video above.