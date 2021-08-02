Should prospective Florida homebuyers rent for now, and wait out the housing boom?

Should Florida house-hunters rent, and wait out the housing boom?

Renting vs. buying: It’s always a debate, and there are benefits and drawbacks involved with both options. The decision often comes down to your financial status, lifestyle and the housing market itself.

Attorney Justin Clark recently read an article that asked that very question above: Should would-be homebuyers just rent, and wait out the boom, for now?

Clark said no -- and he’ll tell you why, in the week’s episode of “You Have Real Estate.”

Click or tap the video above to view it in its entirety.