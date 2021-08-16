What exactly is going on with the commercial real estate market?

What exactly is going on with commercial real estate?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

We’ve all heard about how the residential real estate market is booming in Florida, but what exactly is going on when it comes to commercial real estate?

Commercial real estate historically lags behind residential real estate by 12 to 18 months, but it’s still a very hot market, according to an expert who joined real estate attorney Justin Clark on the latest episode of “You Have Real Estate.”

Commercial real estate didn’t take that big of a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so it’s not a bad idea to invest in commercial space, if that’s something you’re interested in.

Another thing to consider is whether you should rent or purchase a commercial space while the market is hot.

To find out that answer, and learn more about the commercial real estate market, watch the latest episode in full, above.