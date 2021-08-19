Best of Central Florida: Financial advisors explain how you can better manage your money

Financial advisors can help you learn how to save, manage and be smarter with your finances.

This week on “Best of Central Florida,” financial advisors joined Justin Clark and Makaila Nichols to explain a few things concerning money.

“We spend a lot of time educating our clients as to what those things mean,” said Tyson Smith, a VP of wealth management with the Tyson Group of Raymond James. “We’re educators, but doing financial planning -- making those numbers a little bit easier.”

Smith went on to say that there are things we bought last year that are costing a lot more this year. He gave his opinions on how long that might last and how you can cope, financially.

Smith and Rene Naranjo, a financial advisor with the group, discussed, cryptocurrency, the stock market, investing and more.

