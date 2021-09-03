Buy, sell or wait? What should you do in this real estate market?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Real estate agents are often asked: What should I do? Should I buy a new home, sell my home, or should I just wait until the market dies down.

The fact of the matter is, it’s a tricky question, and there are things to consider, such as:

Would you have to sell your home first, in order to purchase the next?

Is there enough inventory in your price range?

What kind of financing can you get?

Those are just a few questions that real estate attorney Justin Clark and two area real estate agents discuss on You Have Real Estate.

Watch the video above to learn more.