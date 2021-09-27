Is it worth it to invest in vacant land? This expert’s advice might surprise you

There are always questions when it comes to real estate.

There are always questions when it comes to real estate.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There are always questions when it comes to real estate.

One that real estate attorney Justin Clark gets often: Is it possible to make money investing in vacant land?

One expert who joined Clark on “You Have Real Estate” had this to say: “Right now is probably one of the best times in a long time to invest in vacant land.”

There are several factors, but one clear thing he stated was that, if you purchase a vacant lot now -- one that’s in an established community -- you’re going to pay about 1/3 the price of what they’re actually worth.

Clark and more expert guests also dived into what is the best route to fixing problems in your home before you put it on the market. Should you go through insurance, or is it more beneficial to hire a public adjuster?

Watch the video above to learn more.