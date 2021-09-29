Best of Central Florida: All the top places to turn for your home renovation needs

Justin Clark and Makaila Nichols will walk you through the top picks.

Justin Clark and Makaila Nichols will walk you through the top picks.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ever wondered about your best bets when it comes to the top home improvement companies in the Orlando area?

On this latest episode of “Best of Central Florida,” hosts Justin Clark and Makaila Nichols are examining some of the businesses that come highly recommended.

Without further ado ...

Company president Phil Kean joined the show, showed us around a gorgeous Winter Park property, and spoke about some of the decisions you might be making when it comes to a home improvement project.

Is it a refresh? Is it an addition? Are we starting all over? Kean talked us through the considerations.

He wears a lot of hats, so it was cool to get Kean’s perspective on the process.

Owners Frank Guevara and Edwin Machuca joined Clark and Nichols, and said they’re all about the quality.

These owners stand by their work -- and said they treat the houses they work on like their own.

Watch the video above and you’ll even get the chance to meet the company pup, who you’re almost guaranteed to fall in love with.

Ad

Making an appearance from this Maitland company was founder and CEO Ali Asmar.

Mecca builds from the ground up, working on commercial or residential properties, and completes lots of interior work as well, in spaces such as kitchens and bathrooms.

Asmar said things have changed drastically over the past year or so, especially when it comes to the labor force, getting materials, and dealing with permitting. Mecca can help with your roofing needs, as well.

For the full segment, watch the video, above.