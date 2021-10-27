Best of Central Florida: Ways to enhance your mental health through beautification

A look at how you can enhance your appearance and mental health through good self-care practices.

Self-care is definitely not selfish.

There might not be a more important component of mental health than loving who you are and taking care of yourself, and there are several ways to make sure you are more beautiful than ever.

Examples of how to do so include:

Visit a medical spa. There is a difference between a salon spa and a medical spa. While a salon spa focuses on things such as facials, massages, manicures or pedicures, a medical spa focuses on the aesthetic parts of a person. Treatments include medical grade facials, body contouring, sculpting or laser hair removal.

Using organically sustained products. These products are mostly derived from plants or non-petroleum materials and allow nature to enhance one’s beauty.

Try a Somadome for meditation. Those who love to enhance their mental health and beauty through mediation might want to try a Somadome, an enclosed room that features binaural beats, color therapy and microcrystalline tiles to help people further connect their minds and body.

