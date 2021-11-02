Best of Central Florida: Ways to make your automobile look newer, even as it gets older

Area auto experts join Justin Clark to talk about best ways to keep your car up to date.

A car might lose value the minute it is driven off the lot upon a purchase or the beginning of a lease agreement, but you can still keep it looking new through good maintenance -- and thus, keep as much value as possible.

On this latest episode of “Best of Central Florida,” three experts from the automative service industry lent their insight on ways to best maintain your car.

Cody Naber, owner of Rich’s Auto Technology Services; Shawn Magnum and Zach Woolard of Tint Man Window Tinting; and Daniel Lazzara of Details by Daniel joined co-hosts Justin Clark and Makaila Nichols.

Here were some points they touched on:

Darker doesn’t necessarily mean cooler for tinted windows.

If you’re wanting to have a cooler car, Magnum said having darker tinted windows actually aren’t the answer -- because they don’t seriously affect the light that passes through.

“Most of it is an infrared heat and radiation,” Magnum said.

The difference between a car wash and a car detail.

Lazzara said some people aren’t fully aware of what the difference is between a car wash and a car detail.

A car wash is a cleaning of dirty spots on the outside, while a detailing is a way more in-depth process.

Whether it’s steam cleaning or shampooing the interior, or waxing or buffing for polishing the exterior, there’s a lot that goes into detailing a car to make it look great.

“People should get their car detailed once or twice a year,” Lazzara said.

A car show to support breast cancer research is coming up.

On Nov. 6, Rich’s Auto Technology Services will host a car show that will serve as a fundraiser for breast cancer research.

Naber said there will be a DJ and other attractions at the show, which will have a $5 entry fee.

All proceeds will go to the Cleveland Clinic and breast cancer research, Naber said.

For more information from these three area experts, watch the video above.