Explore your own ‘backyard’: The best way to take in the beauty of the Everglades

Florida is massive -- and packs an incredible amount of natural beauty.

When we think about hotspots in this state, our collective mind goes straight to the Everglades, the wetland preserve on the southern tip of Florida.

Often compared to a grassy, slow-moving river, the Everglades is made up of coastal mangroves, sawgrass marshes and pine flatwoods -- and the area is home to hundreds of species, including the endangered leatherback turtle, the Florida panther and West Indian manatee. Everglades National Park protects an unparalleled landscape that provides an important habitat for numerous rare animals, the National Park Service says.

There are many ways to experience the Florida Everglades, but in honor of National Airboat Day, set for Feb. 19, the founders of the day, Wild Florida, provided some tips on how to best take in the beauty of the Everglades (which is by airboat, of course!)

The best tour time of the day is 9 a.m. in the summer, and noon in the winter.

To best spot wildlife, get to know the plants and wildlife native to Florida.

If you want to snag a good glimpse of the birds, try meeting them when they’re out and about. Most of them are usually out during the day searching for food, so Wild Florida captains say that taking a morning or early afternoon airboat ride will increase your bird-spotting chances

Consider the temperature. To spot an alligator out in the wild, there are a couple things you have to consider: the time of year and what the temp is like. The best time to see wild alligators is during cool days, because a lot of the gators will be out of the water, trying to keep warm, according to Wild Florida.

Watch for movement. Stay ready, and you’re bound to see some awesome wildlife sights.

Acknowledging the importance of Florida’s diverse ecosystem is vital -- and recognizing airboats’ ability to transport people to view the beautiful Everglades is important, too.

