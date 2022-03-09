How you can help your community in big (and little) ways

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The community we live in is our home. That’s why it’s so important to pour into it so that it can thrive.

An initiative in Central Florida is doing just that, and it’s inspiring the community to come along for the ride.

As neighbors in our community are experiencing hardships, hunger and homelessness, the Sharing Center is asking residents in the community to take the Neighborhood Pledge.

The Sharing Center provides essential resources to those in need, while ensuring dignity.

Those in need can find food and a roof over their head, all while feeling comfortable and loved.

By making the Neighborhood Pledge, there are some simple ways to help, and they might seem small to some, but to those on the receiving end, it means everything.

Below are just a few personal accounts of how they were directly impacted by those who contributed to the Neighborhood Pledge through the Sharing Center.

“We went to The Sharing Center for Christmas time, shoes, clothes, and interviews for myself,” said Eric Wilson. “It was humbling at first, being well educated, and going through what I had gone through, but the minute I came into the Sharing Center, I didn’t feel that my dignity was taken away. I was able to adopt the state of mind of gratitude.”

“I can get a shower, have my laundry done, and leave with a full stomach,” said a woman named Tasia.

“I was able to have a shower and get my laundry done,” said a person only described as Lopez. “Everyone was so helpful. I couldn’t believe there were people around who cared so much.”

Taking the pledge is simple, and it only takes a few minutes. After that, you can expect to:

Be a committed member of your county.

Listen to the needs of your neighbors.

Reflect on what you bring to the community.

Take action with your resources.

Build connections in your everyday interactions.

Love your neighbor.

Ultimately, each pledge made is received as a symbolic action of the community’s connectedness, and each person who signs up will be joining thousands of others who have already taken the pledge.

“Together, we can build a connected and thriving neighborhood,” said Margaux Pagán, director of marketing and innovation at the Sharing Center.

Those who want to take action and commit to the pledge, or want to learn more, can click or tap here.